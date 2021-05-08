Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

