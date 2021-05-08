DDKoin (DDK) One Day Volume Hits $11,030.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $11,030.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00018128 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011952 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004166 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

