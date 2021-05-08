Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

