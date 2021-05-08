Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

