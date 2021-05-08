Deep Down (DPDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 69.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter.

DPDW remained flat at $$0.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,498. Deep Down has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About Deep Down

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

