Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $394.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $396.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.07 and a 200-day moving average of $308.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

