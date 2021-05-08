DEJAVE (DJV) Achieves Market Cap of $8.96 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 117.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 133.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $1,831.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $3,400.47 or 0.05847843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00254747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 387% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.67 or 0.01144755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031017 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 45,474.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.00753724 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io.

DEJAVE Coin Trading

