DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 272 shares of company stock worth $13,336 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

