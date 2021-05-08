DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 27,728 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Shares of CTLT opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

