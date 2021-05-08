DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,560 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

