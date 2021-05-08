DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $158.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

