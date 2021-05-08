DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 596,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $25.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

