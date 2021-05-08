DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,147 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

