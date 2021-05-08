DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 257,147 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 375.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,147 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,794,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

FLEX stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

