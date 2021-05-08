DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 140,525 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,525 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $357,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,443,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.