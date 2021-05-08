Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

DELL stock opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

