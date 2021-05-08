Deluxe Co. (DLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 7th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DLX opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

