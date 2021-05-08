Dent Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Dent has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $885.69 million and approximately $83.51 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00791370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00103493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,559.02 or 0.09450170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

