DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $69.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.