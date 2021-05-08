Deri Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $364,580.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $8.72 million and $364,580.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00253979 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 71,648.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01114931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 365.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.01 or 0.00745838 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

