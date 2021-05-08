Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €62.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.72 ($65.55).

FRA:DPW opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of €47.49 and a 200-day moving average of €42.73.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

