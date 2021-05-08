Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

