Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target to $48.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

ARNC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Arconic stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Arconic has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arconic by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

