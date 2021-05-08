Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.71

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.71 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 33455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.16%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

