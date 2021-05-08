Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.20% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.63 ($24.27).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.53 ($19.45) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.25. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

