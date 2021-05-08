DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Critical Review

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 23.50 $101.10 million $1.84 194.97 Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -18.00

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DexCom and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 1 1 13 0 2.80 Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00

DexCom currently has a consensus target price of $456.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.28%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Soliton.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45% Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93%

Summary

DexCom beats Soliton on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.