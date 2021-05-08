DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,283. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

