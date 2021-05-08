Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice Sells 20,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FANG opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.