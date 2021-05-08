Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.87. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 1,735,753 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.