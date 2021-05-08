Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 777.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

