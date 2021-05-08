Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Announces Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Digi International stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 506,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

