DigixDAO Trading Up 32% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $746.53 or 0.01268786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $75.67 million and approximately $372,517.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00790115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,592.38 or 0.09504740 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.