Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ballantyne Strong were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42 and a beta of 0.97. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

