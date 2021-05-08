Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.33 Million in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,984,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

