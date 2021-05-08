Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.62% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

