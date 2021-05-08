Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 85,190 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SURF stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $343.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

