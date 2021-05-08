Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,511 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Duluth worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Duluth by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

