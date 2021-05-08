Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,343 Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

DVD opened at $2.18 on Friday. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

Dover Motorsports Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

