Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,358 Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.31% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIF stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

