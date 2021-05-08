Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 341.14 ($4.46).

LON DLG opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.79. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

