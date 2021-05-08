Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

