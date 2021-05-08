Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $939.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

