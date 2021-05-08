DogeCash Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $962.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029234 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,842,325 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars.

