Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 733.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 997.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

