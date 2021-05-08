Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

DIIBF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $331.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.