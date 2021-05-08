Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $116.83 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market cap of $605.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

