Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

