Dragonchain Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $114.94 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.00790775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,645.55 or 0.09598091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

