DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) PT Raised to $19.25 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $10.90 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $942.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

