Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.81.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$8.60 and a one year high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

